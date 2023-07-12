Advisor Al-Alula Meets With French President's Special Envoy For Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet Nizar bin Suleiman Al-Alula met on Wednesday with French President's Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.