Advisor Al-Alula Meets With French President's Special Envoy For Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Advisor Al-Alula meets with French President's Special Envoy for Lebanon

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet Nizar bin Suleiman Al-Alula met on Wednesday with French President's Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

