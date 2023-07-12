Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet Nizar bin Suleiman Al-Alula met on Wednesday with French President's Special Envoy for Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and the latest developments in Lebanon, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.