AE & SC calls for expanding agricultural investments, adopting sustainable food systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Arab Economic (AE) and Social Council (SC) called Thursday for expanding investment in agriculture and adopting policies and laws to decrease food waste, in addition to continuing work on transitioning to sustainable food systems and building partnerships with the private sector and civil-society organizations to empower women and youth.

During its 111th session today at the ministerial level, the council also welcomed a Jordanian proposal to address the food security challenges arising from the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and tasked the Secretariat General of the Arab League with examining the proposal and attached recommendations with the concerned Arab organizations to see into adding them, as part of the joint Arab Food Security Strategy, to the agenda of the upcoming 5th Arab Economic and Social Summit.

The council requested a study of a proposal to establish a funding agency for food imports to the most vulnerable Arab states, stressing the importance of providing the necessary institutional and legislative environment and working with the international community and U.N. organizations to secure the necessary funding.

The council recommended that work be intensified on decreasing food waste and loss, stressing the importance of boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of the economic empowerment initiatives through establishing well-defined and well-measured criterion and improving the agricultural systems according to the local consumption and export needs.

The council urged Arab agriculture companies to benefit from the Arab Digital Gate for the export of food commodities and utilize the services it provides to build networks with stakeholders and improve their exporting competitiveness.

The council reviewed the agenda of the upcoming 31st Arab League Council Summit, which will be held in Riyadh this year, including the requirements for the establishment of an Arab trade zone and customs union and bilateral tourism agreements, telecommunication strategy, and the Arab digital agenda.

The council also welcomed the membership of Somalia in the greater Arab free-trade zone and welcomed an initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish a platform to address the obstacles to the greater Arab free-trade zone, tasking the Technical Committee for the Rules of Origin with reviewing relevant rules.

On customs cooperation, the council urged for finalizing the signing and rectifying procedures of the bilateral Arab customs and transit agreements.

Regarding a Palestinian initiative to facilitate trade, support customs, and open international markets through cargo shipment via the King Hussein Bridge – Al Karama Crossing, the council urged private corporations in the Arab countries to use the Aqaba Container Terminal initiative as an effective tool to achieve gradual disengagement with the occupation.

The council called on Arab countries to provide technical support for the establishment of a logistics zone in the state of Palestine and also urged them to establish investments in Jerusalem in support of the Palestinian economy.