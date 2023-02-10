UrduPoint.com

AE & SC Calls For Expanding Agricultural Investments, Adopting Sustainable Food Systems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM

AE & SC calls for expanding agricultural investments, adopting sustainable food systems

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Arab Economic (AE) and Social Council (SC) called Thursday for expanding investment in agriculture and adopting policies and laws to decrease food waste, in addition to continuing work on transitioning to sustainable food systems and building partnerships with the private sector and civil-society organizations to empower women and youth.

During its 111th session today at the ministerial level, the council also welcomed a Jordanian proposal to address the food security challenges arising from the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and tasked the Secretariat General of the Arab League with examining the proposal and attached recommendations with the concerned Arab organizations to see into adding them, as part of the joint Arab Food Security Strategy, to the agenda of the upcoming 5th Arab Economic and Social Summit.

The council requested a study of a proposal to establish a funding agency for food imports to the most vulnerable Arab states, stressing the importance of providing the necessary institutional and legislative environment and working with the international community and U.N. organizations to secure the necessary funding.

The council recommended that work be intensified on decreasing food waste and loss, stressing the importance of boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of the economic empowerment initiatives through establishing well-defined and well-measured criterion and improving the agricultural systems according to the local consumption and export needs.

The council urged Arab agriculture companies to benefit from the Arab Digital Gate for the export of food commodities and utilize the services it provides to build networks with stakeholders and improve their exporting competitiveness.

The council reviewed the agenda of the upcoming 31st Arab League Council Summit, which will be held in Riyadh this year, including the requirements for the establishment of an Arab trade zone and customs union and bilateral tourism agreements, telecommunication strategy, and the Arab digital agenda.

The council also welcomed the membership of Somalia in the greater Arab free-trade zone and welcomed an initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish a platform to address the obstacles to the greater Arab free-trade zone, tasking the Technical Committee for the Rules of Origin with reviewing relevant rules.

On customs cooperation, the council urged for finalizing the signing and rectifying procedures of the bilateral Arab customs and transit agreements.

Regarding a Palestinian initiative to facilitate trade, support customs, and open international markets through cargo shipment via the King Hussein Bridge – Al Karama Crossing, the council urged private corporations in the Arab countries to use the Aqaba Container Terminal initiative as an effective tool to achieve gradual disengagement with the occupation.

The council called on Arab countries to provide technical support for the establishment of a logistics zone in the state of Palestine and also urged them to establish investments in Jerusalem in support of the Palestinian economy.

Related Topics

Somalia Palestine Agriculture Riyadh Jerusalem Saudi Arabia Women Market From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

33 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

38 minutes ago
 Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

8 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

8 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

8 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.