AEK Athens fire coach Carrera

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :AEK Athens have sacked coach Massimo Carrera after one year at the helm, the Greek Super League club announced on Tuesday.

"AEK thanks Massimo Carrera for his contribution to our team and wishes him every success in the continuation of his coaching career," the Athens club said.

Under his leadership, AEK finished in third last season and lost the Greek Cup final to Olympiakos.

However AEK failed to make it to the Europa League knockout stages this season after winning just one match in six group stage contests.

They are currently fourth in the Greek top flight, eight points behind leaders Olympiakos.

Former Juventus and Atalanta defender Carrera previously coached Spartak Moscow between 2016 and 2018 and also had spells as assistant coach for the Italian national team and Juve.