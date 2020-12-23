UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AEK Athens Fire Coach Carrera

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

AEK Athens fire coach Carrera

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :AEK Athens have sacked coach Massimo Carrera after one year at the helm, the Greek Super League club announced on Tuesday.

"AEK thanks Massimo Carrera for his contribution to our team and wishes him every success in the continuation of his coaching career," the Athens club said.

Under his leadership, AEK finished in third last season and lost the Greek Cup final to Olympiakos.

However AEK failed to make it to the Europa League knockout stages this season after winning just one match in six group stage contests.

They are currently fourth in the Greek top flight, eight points behind leaders Olympiakos.

Former Juventus and Atalanta defender Carrera previously coached Spartak Moscow between 2016 and 2018 and also had spells as assistant coach for the Italian national team and Juve.

Related Topics

Moscow Athens 2016 2018 Top Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

14 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

44 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

46 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

46 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.