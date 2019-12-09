AEK Athens name Italian Carrera coach

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Massimo Carrera has been appointed as the new coach of AEK Athens on a deal that runs until 2021, the Greek Super League club announced Sunday.

The Italian replaces Nikos Kostenoglou with AEK third in the top flight after 13 matches, but 10 points behind leaders Olympiakos.

"I feel very happy to have signed with a big club like AEK. I will give my soul and body for AEK to reach their goals," the 55-year-old Carrera said.

"I want a team that plays football and when the match is over the jersey should be sweaty.

Passion, that's the most important. The team must give their all.

"AEK is a great and historic team with many fans all over Greece. I will do everything to make them happy." Carrera, a former assistant to Antonio Conte with Juventus and Italy, spent two years in charge of Spartak Moscow from 2016 to 2018.

He also had a brief stint at the helm of Juventus in 2012 when Conte was serving a ban for allegedly failing to disclose information about match-fixing when coaching at Siena.

Conte later won an appeal, clearing him of any wrongdoing in the case.