UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aerial Images Reveal Virus Emptying Famed Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

Aerial images reveal virus emptying famed sites

Beijing, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Empty public squares, a ghostly train station and deserted holy sites -- a series of striking satellite images have revealed the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on some of the world's busiest spaces.

The aerial photographs, released by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar, show normally bustling spots from Mecca to Beijing thinned of people.

One image shows a handful of pilgrims circling the granite Kaaba at Mecca's Grand Mosque -- a sacred site usually thronged with worshippers from every corner of the Muslim world.

Saudi Arabian authorities have suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage to islam's holiest place, in a bid to stop the spread of the virus which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide.

An image above the Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom shows one of Iran's most hallowed places virtually empty as its famed golden dome shimmers in the sunlight.

Streets and courtyards around the shrine are similarly vacant.

Photos above Wuhan, China -- the epicentre of the global outbreak -- show dozens of trains parked up at the city's deserted Dongdamen Station.

With the city under lockdown and virtually cut off from the outside world since January 23, the usually bustling station has been transformed into a make-shift depot.

Elsewhere, Tiananmen square lives up to its name as the Gate of Heavenly Peace, with only a couple of dozen cars passing by and no pedestrians to be seen.

Related Topics

World Technology Iran Mecca China Wuhan Beijing Qom SITE January Gold Mosque Muslim From Kaaba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 6, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

8 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

10 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.