UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aeroflot Logs Heavy 2020 Loss

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Aeroflot logs heavy 2020 loss

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot announced Wednesday heavy losses for 2020 as coronavirus-related restrictions grounded planes around the world.

The state-controlled airline recorded a net loss of 123.2 billion rubles ($1.6 billion) for last year, after 13.5 billion rubles net profit in 2019.

"The persistence of large-scale restrictions on international flights and closed borders due to the pandemic are significant negative factors that continue to have a decisive impact on the aviation industry in general and on Aeroflot Group in particular," said deputy CEO for commerce and finance Andrey Chikhanchin.

Revenue fell more than 55 percent to 302.2 billion rubles in 2020.

Last year, Aeroflot Group carried 30.2 million passengers, more than 50 percent down year-on-year, a company statement said.

Although significant, Aeroflot's losses are still less massive than those of major European airlines including Air France-KLM which posted a 7.

1 billion euro net loss for 2020 or Lufthansa which reported a 6.7 billion euro loss last year.

Russia has held back on reimposing lockdowns seen in other European countries and instead relied on a nationwide vaccine rollout.

Aeroflot said that in the third and fourth quarters domestic traffic showed a "significant recovery" and international flights were resumed to a series of destinations.

Aeroflot also hailed the "outstanding" success of its low-cost airline Pobeda, saying it increased passenger traffic by 7.6 percent in the second half of the year.

"Despite complete suspension of operations in April and May, as well as (a) decrease in average fares aimed at stimulating demand, the company was profitable on annual accounts," said Chikhanchin.

Related Topics

World Company Traffic Euro April May 2019 2020 Commerce Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

39 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 16 more positive for COVID-19

20 minutes ago

Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico results

20 minutes ago

Stocks shine as US inflation muted, stimulus nears ..

30 minutes ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

30 minutes ago

Shalulile triggers rout as Sundowns reach Cup quar ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.