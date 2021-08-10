Afghan airstrikes kill 47 militants in Kandahar province

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Up to 47 militants have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban fighters' hideouts and positions in the southern Kandahar province, Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sorties, according to the statement, targeted Taliban militants in Dand, Zari, Takhta Pul and parts of provincial capital Kandahar city on Monday night, killing 47 insurgents and injuring 25 others.

A number of arms and ammunition as well as a major hideout of the militants were also destroyed during the air raids, the statement said.Taliban militants have yet to make comments.