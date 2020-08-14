Afghan authorities begin releasing final 400 Taliban prisoners

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Afghan authorities said Friday they had started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners, the final hurdle in launching long-delayed peace talks between the two warring sides.

A group of 80 prisoners were released on Thursday, said National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal.

The release would "speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire", he said on Twitter.

The release of the 400 prisoners accused of serious crimes including brutal attacks that killed Afghans and foreigners will pave the way for intra-Afghan talks, expected to start within days of the release being completed.