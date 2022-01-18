Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26: provincial spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Herat, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The death toll from an earthquake on Monday in western Afghanistan rose to 26, an official told AFP.

"Five women and four children are among the 26 people killed in the earthquake," said Baz Mohammad Sarwary, spokesman for Badghis province that was hit by the earthquake, adding that four more were injured.

Most of the victims died when roofs of their houses collapsed in Qadis district of the province.