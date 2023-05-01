UrduPoint.com

Afghan Farmers Harvest Over 72,000 Tons Of Cotton

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Afghan farmers harvest over 72,000 tons of cotton

KABUL, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Afghan farmers have harvested more than 72,000 tons of cotton over the past year, the Ministry for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said in a statement on Monday.

Afghanistan collected 72,493 tons of cotton from 54,869 hectares of land last year, the statement said.

Last year, the year of 1401 in Persian Calendar, ended on March 20, 2023 and the year of 1402 commenced on March 21, 2023.

Balkh, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, eastern Nangarhar, western Herat and Nimroz provinces significantly contributed to producing cotton last year, the statement added.

Since poppy cultivation was banned in April 2022, Afghan farmers have begun replacing the illicit crop with cotton, saffron, rice, wheat and other legal plants.

Afghanistan's caretaker government has encouraged farmers to grow valuable plants in the war-ravaged country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Agriculture Baghlan Herat March April Cotton From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

10 minutes ago
 GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

40 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

55 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.