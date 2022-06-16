UrduPoint.com

Afghan Force Arrest 6 People On Charge Of Illegally Digging Historical Sites

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

QALA-E-NAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Security forces have arrested six people on charge of illegally digging historical sites in the western Badghis province, provincial head of Information and Culture Baz Mohammad Sarwari said Thursday.

Sarwari said the suspects have been digging the archeological sites and monuments in Kariz area of Qadis district recently when law enforcement personnel captured them.

The security personnel have also seized three assault rifles and two detectors from their possessions, the official said.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 20 people on charge of illegally digging historical sites and smuggling relics in Badghis province over the past few months.

The Taliban-run administration has strengthened supervision of the extraction of mines and digging of historical sites, vowing to properly tackle the issue if anyone violates the law.

