UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Repel Taliban Attack On Outskirts Of Western City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on outskirts of western city

Herat, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Afghan forces on Thursday repelled a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Afghanistan's key western city of Herat, officials said, as the insurgents pressed on with their sweeping offensive.

The Taliban recently seized several districts around the city as well as two border crossings in the province along the frontiers with Iran and Turkmenistan as they continued with their deadly assault.

Violence has surged across the country since the insurgents launched their assault in early May, soon after the US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal which is now almost complete.

"The Taliban fighters had launched attacks near the city of Herat in the district of Guzara last night," Jailani Farhad, spokesman to Herat provincial governor, told AFP.

"Fortunately, their attack was repelled by Afghan security forces, but unfortunately four members of Afghan security forces were killed."Farhad said sporadic fighting continued in the district up until now, adding up to 40 Taliban fighters had been killed in the fighting.

Both the Taliban and Afghan authorities exaggerate their battlefield and casualties claims, which are impossible to independently verify.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Governor Iran Herat Turkmenistan May Border

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

2 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan calls on relevant UN bodies to investigat ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

2 hours ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.