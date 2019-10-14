Afghan gets 26 years jail for Amsterdam terror stabbing

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Dutch judges on Monday sentenced an Afghan man to 26 years and eight months in jail for stabbing two American tourists at Amsterdam's Central station in a terror attack.

The 20-year-old, identified only as Jawed S., was also ordered at Amsterdam district court to pay almost three million Euros ($3.

3 million) in damages following the August 31, 2018 assault.

One of the two victims remains in a wheelchair after the attack, which sent midday commuters at the city's busiest station into a panic.

Police shot Jawed S. in the lower body before arresting him.

"The risk of a repeat offence is therefore very high and the courtfinds it essential that society is protected against him as long aspossible."