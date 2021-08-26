UrduPoint.com

Afghan Girl Born On US Military Plane Named Reach, After Aircraft's Code Name

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Afghan girl born on US military plane named Reach, after aircraft's code name

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :An Afghan girl born aboard a US military plane as her family was fleeing Taliban rule was named Reach after the aircraft's code name, US military officials said Wednesday.

The baby's mother went into labour on Saturday while being flown to a US military base in Germany. As soon as the plane landed, military medics helped the woman deliver her baby in the cargo hold of the plane. The mother and child were then taken to a nearby hospital.

Each US Air Force aircraft has a code name to communicate with other aircraft and control towers, and the code for C-17 cargo planes is usually "Reach" followed by a number.

The code name for the plane that brought the Afghan family to safety was Reach 828 -- and that's how the parents decided to name the child, said General Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command.

Reach and her parents are headed to the United States along with other Afghan refugees, Wolters said.

Of the 7,000 people evacuated from Kabul who had passed through US bases in Europe since August 20, only 100 required medical care.

Of those 100 people, 25 have been admitted to a local hospital and 12 have already been discharged. Two other babies were born after their mothers landed at the Ramstein base, Wolters said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Europe Germany United States August Women Family From Refugee Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

3 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

9 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

11 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.