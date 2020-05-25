UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Govt Frees First 100 Taliban Prisoners After Ceasefire: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Afghan govt frees first 100 Taliban prisoners after ceasefire: official

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Some 100 Taliban prisoners were released from a military prison in Afghanistan Monday as part of the government's response to a surprise ceasefire offered by the militants to mark the Eid al-Fitr festival.

"The government of Afghanistan has today released 100 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal told AFP.

The government plans to free up to 2,000 Taliban inmates as a "goodwill gesture" in response to the Sunday's ceasefire offer, boosting efforts to launch peace talks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

19 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

20 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.