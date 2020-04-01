Afghan govt holds talks with Taliban in Kabul on prisoner swap: officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Afghan government representatives have met with the Taliban in Kabul for the first time to discuss a prisoner swap aimed at jump-starting a floundering peace process, officials said Wednesday.

"The two sides held face-to-face negotiations about the release of Afghan National Defence and Security Force personnel as well as Taliban prisoners," Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council said on Twitter.

The two sides met Tuesday after Taliban delegates arrived in the Afghan capital.