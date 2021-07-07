Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :An Afghan government delegation met with Taliban representatives in Tehran Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry said, as the militia has swept through northern areas amid the pullout of US troops.

Opening the Tehran talks, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the US departure from its eastern neighbour but warned: "Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country."