Afghan Govt Praises 'sincere Efforts' As Trump Calls Off Taliban Talks

Sun 08th September 2019 | 12:40 PM

Afghan govt praises 'sincere efforts' as Trump calls off Taliban talks

Kabul, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Afghanistan praised the "sincere efforts of its allies" Sunday after US President Donald Trump said he had called off negotiations with the Taliban, apparently ending a year-long diplomatic push to exit America's longest war.

"The Afghan government, in relation to the peace, appreciates the sincere efforts of its allies and is committed to working together with the United States and other allies to bring a lasting peace," said a statement from President Ashraf Ghani's office.

