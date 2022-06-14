KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Taliban-run caretaker administration has approved a six-month tentative plan that would create a standard land transport system generating up to 30 billion afghani (340 million U.S. Dollars) annually, said the Economic Commission in a statement on Tuesday.

In its weekly meeting on Monday, the commission decided to solve land transportation problems and approved a pilot project for the Transport Regulation Commission, which is applicable for six months, the statement said.

"With implementation of the six-month pilot project, about 30 billion afghani in revenue will be collected annually to add to the state treasury," the statement added, without giving further details.

The war-torn country has suffered from a lack of modern transport systems such as asphalted highways and railways to alleviate poverty and rebuild its economy.