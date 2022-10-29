KABUL, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial administration has decided to rebuild the buildings of nine schools in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Saturday.

The buildings would be reconstructed at a cost of 100,000 U.S. Dollars and the reconstruction work would start soon, said provincial education directorate spokesman Shah Poor Arab, the report said.