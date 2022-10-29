UrduPoint.com

Afghan Gov't To Reconstruct 9 School Buildings In Eastern Logar Province

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Afghan gov't to reconstruct 9 school buildings in eastern Logar province

KABUL, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial administration has decided to rebuild the buildings of nine schools in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Saturday.

The buildings would be reconstructed at a cost of 100,000 U.S. Dollars and the reconstruction work would start soon, said provincial education directorate spokesman Shah Poor Arab, the report said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Poor Education (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

2 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

2 hours ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.