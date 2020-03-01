Afghan govt,Taliban to meet in Oslo by March 10 to build comprehensive peace deal

NEW YORK, Feb. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The historic US-Taliban agreement sets the stage for intra-Afghan negotiations, involving Afghanistan's government and the Taliban, aimed at a power-sharing deal to end the bloody, 18-years of war and a full withdrawal of American forces, according to US officials.

Those negotiations are expected to begin is Oslo within 10 days, but neither side has designated negotiators yet. And the US-backed Afghan government is in the midst of a political crisis, with two leaders-President Ashraf Ghani and his opponent Abdullah Abdullah -- proclaiming victory in the country's September election.

"The parties will be meeting in Oslo. That negotiation will kick off as soon as each of the various components of that can get their negotiators to Oslo. We certainly expect it to be in the first half of March. It may take a week, a week and a half, for all the parties to travel there," a senior administration official told reporters in Washington, D.C.

The reduction in violence is supposed to continue as the intra-Afghan talks proceed, and the U.S. is hoping to secure a complete cease-fire in Afghanistan as one of the first elements of those talks.

"The parties at the table will be the Afghan government and the Opposition; it will be the Taliban; it will be Afghan civil society, and especially women's groups will all be parties for this negotiation at the table. The United States will be present, but this will be an intra-Afghan negotiation," said the official.

As part of the agreement, the US has established a communications channel, which is currently based in Doha, where it will continue its role of mediating between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

That communications channel is responsible for supporting the implementation of the agreement, another senior administration official said.

"Obviously, we would be present in intra-Afghan negotiations," the official said, adding that in Oslo, several other countries have expressed their intention to play a helpful role.

On its part, Pakistan played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Taliban deal, which negotiators from the US and Taliban crafted during painstaking, on-again-off-again negotiations that began in 2018. It was finalized after seven days of reduced violence, a confidence-building measure both sides undertook as a prerequisite to inking a peace agreement.

The four-page pact spells out a timetable for the United States to withdraw its 13,000 troops from Afghanistan; in exchange, the Taliban agreed to sever its ties with al Qaeda, the terrorist group that launched the Sept. 11 attacks against the U.S.

However, US officials say a permanent peace – and an end to America's longest war – rests on a commitment by the Taliban to end its attacks on U.S. forces and to renounce its ties to al-Qaeda.

"If the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan live up to these commitments, we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home," President Donald Trump said in a statement released ahead of Saturday's signing ceremony in Doha.

Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born US diplomat and the top negotiator for Afghanistan, signed the pact as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looked on.

In remarks at the ceremony, Pompeo said the deal was based on the reality that the conflict was militarily unwinnable without a massive deployment of additional U.S. forces. The Taliban also saw the war as a lost cause, he noted.

"This is a hopeful moment, but it's only the beginning," Pompeo said. "There's a great deal of hard work ahead." In the coming weeks, the United States will begin a phased withdrawal from Afghanistan, reducing its forces from 13,000 troops to 8,600. Pompeo said the remaining U.S. troops will serve as leverage to ensure the Taliban lives up to its promises.

In Kabul, Defence Secretary Mark Esper echoed that message – saying the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition troops would be based on the Taliban reining in its fighters.

"Should the Taliban fail to honor their commitments, they will forfeit their chance to sit with fellow Afghans and deliberate on the future of their country. Moreover, the United States would not hesitate to nullify the agreement," Esper said in prepared remarks.

If the Taliban fulfills its commitments to renounce al Qaeda and begin intra-Afghan talks, the U.S. agreed to a complete withdrawal of all remaining American forces from Afghanistan within 10 months.

Saturday's announcement comes with many caveats.

In September, negotiators hailed a breakthrough in talks only to see hope for peace dissipate and violence continue. A withdrawal of American troops also would likely take several months.

"It's not like ... this will bring flowers and roses and doves overnight," said a senior administration official.

Some Republicans warned against signing the deal, arguing that the Taliban is a terrorist group that cannot be trusted to live up to any commitments.

"The Taliban is a terrorist group that celebrates suicide attacks," Congressman Liz Cheney wrote in a letter this week signed by 21 other Republican lawmakers. "Any promises the Taliban may have made to the U.S. related to counter-terrorism cannot be trusted, not least because this group is a long-time ally of al Qaeda." But others, including a top former Obama administration official, hailed the agreement as a remarkable step forward.

"No agreement is perfect, and the US-Taliban deal is no exception," said Robert Malley, who served as a senior White House adviser on the middle East under President Barack Obama.

"But it represents the most hopeful step to end a war that has lasted two decades and taken countless American and especially Afghan lives. It ought to be celebrated, bolstered and built upon to reach a genuine intra-Afghan peace," said Malley, now president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, a nonpartisan organization focused on preventing conflict.

Previewing the agreement earlier this week, Pompeo seemed to concede the peace deal was not a resounding victory but rather a practical way to extricate American troops from what has been a horrific and costly war.

"We have to be realistic. We're proud of our gains, but our generals have determined that this war is unlikely to be won militarily without tremendous additional resources," he told reporters in Washington on Tuesday. "All sides are tired of fighting ... We should seize the moment." Pompeo refused to say what, if any, red lines the U.S. would set in the intra-Afghan negotiations that are set to begin in early March. The U.S. will participate in those talks in a supportive role, but Pompeo said it will be led by Afghans and the U.S. will not require any guarantees for women's rights or other democratic reforms.

Still, Afghan civil society and women's groups will be part of the negotiations, said a second administration official, who also spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity. It will be a "very high priority for us" to protect women's rights, this official said.

"We aren't without influence in the process going forward. The United States is still a major presence in Afghanistan," this official said. "There's all sorts of ways that we and others will be able to help defend the rights of women in Afghanistan, and certainly, that would be very much" in the interest of the United States.

There are about 13,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Their mission is split between training Afghan security forces and conducting counter-terrorism missions.

Pompeo acknowledged that talks could fail to achieve a permanent peace.

"Factions will undoubtedly emerge to want to spoil our good work," Pompeo said on Saturday. "We must call them out and reject their schemes." U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan followed the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who operated in Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule. Airstrikes backed a small contingent of U.S. commandos and troops who helped local forces topple the Taliban. Removed from government, the Taliban mounted an increasingly deadly insurgency.

More than 2,400 U.S. troops have been killed there, and more than 20,000 wounded in the fighting. Last year, the Pentagon estimated the cost to taxpayers for the war there at $737 billion.

Trump announced during a visit to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving that peace talks had resumed after a brief hiatus last year.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal – we'll see if they make a deal. If they do, they do, and if they don't, they don't. That's fine," Trump told reporters traveling with him.

In September, Trump abruptly canceled a then-secret summit with the Taliban, as well as Ghani and other Afghan officials, after the militant group killed a U.S. soldier. That controversial meeting, aimed at finalizing an agreement that had been in the works for months to reduce U.S. forces in Afghanistan, would have taken place at Camp David two days before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.