Afghan health facilities running out of medical supplies: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Health facilities across violence-ravaged Afghanistan are rapidly running out of supplies, and could also soon face a shortage of medical personnel, the World Health Organization warned Friday.

Twin suicide bombs ripped through crowds outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing scores of Afghans as well as 13 US troops and adding to logistical difficulties faced by WHO to deliver medical equipment and medicine.

"We have only a few days of supplies left and are exploring all options to bring more medicines into the country," said Rick Brennan, the WHO emergencies director in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva via videolink from Cairo, he acknowledged there were "multiple security and logistics constraints", adding that bringing supplies in through Kabul airport was no longer an option after the blasts.