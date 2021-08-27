UrduPoint.com

Afghan Health Facilities Running Out Of Medical Supplies: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:21 PM

Afghan health facilities running out of medical supplies: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Health facilities across violence-ravaged Afghanistan are rapidly running out of supplies, and could also soon face a shortage of medical personnel, the World Health Organization warned Friday.

Twin suicide bombs ripped through crowds outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing scores of Afghans as well as 13 US troops and adding to logistical difficulties faced by WHO to deliver medical equipment and medicine.

"We have only a few days of supplies left and are exploring all options to bring more medicines into the country," said Rick Brennan, the WHO emergencies director in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva via videolink from Cairo, he acknowledged there were "multiple security and logistics constraints", adding that bringing supplies in through Kabul airport was no longer an option after the blasts.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Shortage World Suicide Cairo Geneva All From Airport

Recent Stories

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

8 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

16 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

22 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

37 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.