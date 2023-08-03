Open Menu

Afghan-Kazakhstan Private Sectors Sign Trade Deal Worth 100 Mln USD: State Media

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Afghan-Kazakhstan private sectors sign trade deal worth 100 mln USD: state media

KABUL, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Afghanistan and Kazakhstan private sectors have inked a trade agreement worth 100 million U.S. Dollars, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Thursday.

The contract was signed during the visit of the Afghan delegation to Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Bakhtar said without disclosing more details.

The media organization added, "Lately, a joint government and private sector of Afghanistan's delegation traveled to Kazakhstan to discuss boosting trade ties between the two neighboring countries."An Afghan delegation headed by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, and accompanied by private companies is currently visiting Kazakhstan.

