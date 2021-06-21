UrduPoint.com
Afghan Leader Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

Mon 21st June 2021

Washington, EtatsUnis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and the head of the country's peace process will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, as uncertainty mounts over Afghanistan's future after the American military withdrawal.

Biden has ordered the departure of all US forces from Afghanistan by this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that triggered the invasion. In moving to end America's longest war, the president has said he believes that no more can be achieved.

"The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday.

She added that Washington is committed to "providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities."As the US military presses ahead to meet the September 11 deadline, the Taliban have fought daily battles with government forces and claim to have captured 40 districts.

The growing fear and uncertainty about the future have left many Afghans desperate to leave, including thousands of men and women who fear reprisals because they worked with foreign forces.

