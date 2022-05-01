UrduPoint.com

Afghan Leader Hails 'security' In Rare Appearance To Mark Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Afghan leader hails 'security' in rare appearance to mark Eid

Kandahar, Afghanistan, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Afghanistan's supreme leader appeared publicly for only the second time in six years on Sunday, telling worshippers celebrating Eid al-Fitr the Taliban had achieved freedom and security since seizing power last year.

Speaking just days after a bomb ripped through a mosque in Kabul, an atmosphere of heightened security surrounded the man introduced as Hibatullah Akhundzada.

"Congratulations on victory, freedom and success," he told thousands of worshippers at the Eidgah mosque in the southern city of Kandahar, the group's de facto power centre.

"Congratulations on this security and for the Islamic system." While the number of bombings across the country has dropped since Kabul fell to the Taliban last August, attacks soared over the final two weeks of the fasting month of Ramadan, which ended Saturday for Afghans.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the primarily sectarian attacks -- some claimed by the Islamic State group -- targeting members of the Shiite and Sufi Muslim communities. Friday's bombing in the capital killed at least 10.

Akhundzada delivered his brief address from one of the front rows of worshippers in Kandahar without turning to face the crowd, according to social media posts. Taliban officials did not allow journalists to approach him, an AFP correspondent reported.

Two helicopters hovered over the mosque for the whole of the two-hour event.

It was Akhundzada's second known public appearance since taking control of the Taliban in 2016.

In October, he had visited the Darul Uloom Hakimiah mosque in Kandahar, according to an audio recording circulated by Taliban social media accounts.

