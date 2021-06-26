UrduPoint.com
Afghan Leader Meets Biden As US Exit Looms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Afghan leader meets Biden as US exit looms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden promised Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani strong support during a White House meeting Friday but made clear he was not planning to slow the US withdrawal after nearly two decades of fighting.

Less than three months before his deadline for the removal of all troops, Biden told Ghani that Afghans had to determine their own fate even as they face a mounting offensive by Taliban insurgents.

"The partnership between the United States and Afghanistan is not ending," Biden said in the Oval Office.

"Our troops may be leaving, but support for Afghanistan is not ending."Even so, Biden told the Afghan president, "Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want.""The senseless violence, it has to stop. It's going to be very difficult."

