Afghan Leader To Meet Biden As US Exit Looms

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Afghan leader to meet Biden as US exit looms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with the US defense chief and the top Democrat in Congress in Washington on Friday as he seeks to shore up US support for his government ahead of the departure of American forces from his country.

Ghani met Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ahead of his White House talks with President Joe Biden, who ordered two months ago that US forces would pull out of Afghanistan by September, after nearly 20 years there fighting Al-Qaeda and the Taliban insurgency.

Ghani's trip comes as the Taliban threat to his government has increased while the last US forces and civilian advisors prepare their departure.

But any hopes for a delay in America's exit from its longest war are likely to be stifled.

The message he got was that Biden would not roll back the September deadline and that Washington expects him to reach a deal with the Taliban.

Speaking in Paris on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States could no longer adhere to the same approach to Afghanistan of the past 20 years, despite the fresh Taliban gains on the ground.

"The status quo was not an option," he said.

"The Department of Defense is deeply invested in the security and stability of Afghanistan and in the pursuit of a negotiated settlement that ends the war," Austin told Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who oversees talks with the rebels, at the opening of their meeting.

Pelosi also put the accent on discussing humanitarian assistance to the country "as we enter a new phase of that relationship." - Deep uncertainty as Taliban gain - The looming US exit has left Afghanistan in a deep state of uncertainty, with many worried about the return to power of extremists who applied a brutal version of islam to the population when they ruled from 1996-2001.

Ghani arrived in Washington amid speculation that the exit of some 2,500 US troops and 16,000 civilian contractors could be mostly completed next month, and news reports that a new government intelligence report estimates that the Taliban could possibly seize power in Kabul within six months of the withdrawal.

The situation was being compared to the US withdrawal from Vietnam in 1973.

Two years later, the South Vietnamese government that Washington had backed and then abandoned fell to North Vietnamese troops.

Speaking at the start of his meeting with Austin, Ghani said he accepted Biden's withdrawal.

"The decision in April is a strategic decision that changes the calculus of everybody and the need for shifting from war to peace. We respect the decision," he said.

"The false narrative of abandonment is just false," he said, adding that predictions like that of the intelligence report "have all turned out false." - Interpreters and vaccines - Biden is expected to reaffirm billions of Dollars in US aid for the country, and possibly make arrangements for US civilian contractors -- essential to keep the Afghan air force flying -- to remain there.

The administration is also working on a plan to evacuate some 18,000 Afghan interpreters and others who worked for US forces and who are under personal threat from the Taliban.

The United States will also provide three million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to Afghanistan to be shipped as soon as next week, according to White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

But a key goal of Ghani in Washington is to demonstrate that Biden still supports him, said Andrew Watkins, an Afghanistan expert at the International Crisis Group.

"Ghani doesn't have a lot of domestic legitimacy. His legitimacy comes maybe more than from any other source or any other factor from international recognition and support," Watkins said.

