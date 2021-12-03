UrduPoint.com

Afghan National Boxing Team On The Ropes After Fleeing Taliban Rule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Afghan national boxing team on the ropes after fleeing Taliban rule

Belgrade, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Boxing is risky at the best of times, but Hasib Malikzada now faces one of his most unpredictable opponents yet -- the uncertainties of life as an Afghan refugee far from home.

Just 19 years old, the lightweight amateur champ of Afghanistan is stuck in Serbia following his team's decision to not return home after competing at the International Boxing Association (AIBA)'s world championships in Belgrade last month.

In the weeks since the tournament, Malikzada and the members of the Afghan national boxing team have been bouncing between hotels, while finding the occasional gym for training.

Even amid the relentless bustle, their new life in Serbia is an island of stability compared to the chaos back home.

"After the Taliban came... we couldn't continue boxing," Malikzada tells AFP, saying his gym in Kabul closed shortly after the insurgents overthrew the US-backed government in August.

Life after Kabul's fall to the Taliban has been mired with worries ever since, says Malikzada, who fears his family will be targeted for their links with the past government.

His brothers, he admits, had also joined the fledgling resistance in the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul -- where former government soldiers and militia fighters briefly made a last stand against the Taliban.

"If the Taliban find us... they will kill us," says Malikzada.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are believed to have fled the country in recent months, hoping to escape persecution and a collapsing economy in the face of international sanctions and a banking crisis that has mired much of the population in deepening poverty.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Belgrade Serbia August Family From Government Refugee Best Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

10 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

11 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

11 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.