UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Negotiator Thanks Taliban For 'willingness To Negotiate'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Afghan negotiator thanks Taliban for 'willingness to negotiate'

Doha, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Afghan government's top negotiator at historic peace talks in Doha on Saturday thanked the Taliban for their "willingness to negotiate" as the opening ceremony began.

"I can tell you with confidence that the history of our country will remember today as the end of the war and suffering of our people," said Abdullah Abdullah, an Afghan former minister.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Government Top

Recent Stories

PM welcomes start of intra-Afghan talks

15 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

11 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

11 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.