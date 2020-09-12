Afghan negotiator thanks Taliban for 'willingness to negotiate'

Doha, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Afghan government's top negotiator at historic peace talks in Doha on Saturday thanked the Taliban for their "willingness to negotiate" as the opening ceremony began.

"I can tell you with confidence that the history of our country will remember today as the end of the war and suffering of our people," said Abdullah Abdullah, an Afghan former minister.