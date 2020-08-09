UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Peace Talks Near After Taliban Prisoner Release Approved

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Afghan peace talks near after Taliban prisoner release approved

Kabul, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Afghan government and the Taliban are "on the verge of peace talks" after thousands of prominent Afghans approved the release of about 400 contentious militant prisoners, the head of Kabul's peace council said Sunday.

The prisoners' fate has been a crucial hurdle in launching peace talks between the two warring sides, which had committed to completing a prisoner exchange before negotiations can start.

The resolution was passed at the end of a three-day "loya jirga" -- a traditional Afghan meeting of tribal elders and other stakeholders sometimes held to decide on controversial issues.

"In order to remove the hurdles for the start of peace talks, stopping bloodshed, and for the good of the public, the jirga approves the release of 400 prisoners as demanded by the Taliban," jirga member Atefa Tayeb announced.

According to an official list seen by AFP, many of the inmates are accused of serious offences, including many involved in attacks that killed scores of Afghans and foreigners, with more than 150 of them on death row.

The jirga urged the government to give assurances to the population that the released prisoners would be monitored and would not be allowed to return to the battlefield, adding that foreign fighters should be sent back to their respective countries.

It also demanded a "serious, immediate and lasting ceasefire" in the country.

"The decision of the loya jirga has removed the last excuse and obstacles on the way to peace talks. We are on the verge of peace talks," said Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading the government's peace process and was appointed head of the loya jirga.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he would sign a decree to release the prisoners on Sunday.

"The Taliban should now demonstrate that they are not afraid of a nationwide ceasefire," he said.

Security forces on Sunday said they arrested 11 Islamic State members who planned to attack the gathering.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Resolution Prisoner Exchange Jirga Sunday Ashraf Ghani Government

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.