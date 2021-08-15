Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Has Left Country: Top Official Abdullah
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:30 PM
Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, hours after the Taliban ordered its fighters to wait on the outskirts of the capital following an astonishing rout of government forces.
"The former Afghan president has left the nation," Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the peace process, said in a video on his Facebook page.