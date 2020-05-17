Afghan President Ghani and rival sign power-sharing deal:spokesman

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah on Sunday signed a power-sharing deal, ending a bitter months-long feud that plunged the country into political crisis.

"Doctor Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Commission and members of his team will be included in the cabinet," Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for Ghani, wrote on Twitter.

The breakthrough comes as Afghanistan battles a series of crises, including a rapid spread of the deadly coronovirus and surging violence that saw dozens killed in brutal attacks last week.