Afghan President Leaves For Tehran To Attend Raisi's Swearing-in Ceremony

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Afghan president leaves for Tehran to attend Raisi's swearing-in ceremony

KABUL, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Thursday left for Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi, Afghan presidential office confirmed.

During the trip, Ghani is expected to meet with Raisi and discuss further expansion of relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries, the office said in a statement.

Among others, Afghan Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Abdul Matin Bek, chief of staff to the President are accompanying the president, according to the statement.

