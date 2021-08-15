Afghan President urges government forces to maintain Kabul law and order

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urged government forces Sunday to maintain security in Kabul, after the Taliban paused their sweeping advance on the outskirts of the capital, causing widespread panic.

"It is our responsibility and we will do it in the best possible manner. Anyone who thinks about chaos, plunder or looting will be tackled with force," he said in a video released to media.