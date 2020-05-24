UrduPoint.com
Afghan President Vows To Expedite Release Of Taliban Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Afghan president vows to expedite release of Taliban prisoners

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed Sunday to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming an offer by the insurgents of a three-day ceasefire during the Eid holiday.

"As a responsible government we take one more step forward -- I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases," Ghani said in an address to the nation marking Eid al-Fitr holiday.

He also urged the militants to press on with the release of Afghan security personnel they hold.

