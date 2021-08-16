Afghan pullout is 'biggest NATO debacle': Merkel party chief

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan is the "biggest NATO debacle" since the founding of the alliance, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said Monday.

With the Taliban sweeping to power after NATO troops withdrew, CDU party chief Armin Laschet said: "It is evident that this engagement of the international community was not successful.

It is the biggest debacle that NATO has suffered since its founding, and we're standing before an epochal change."