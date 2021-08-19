UrduPoint.com

Afghan Refugee Boy Dies In UK Hotel Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Afghan refugee boy dies in UK hotel fall

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A five-year-old boy who recently arrived in Britain from Afghanistan died after falling out of a hotel window in northern England, British police confirmed on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy fell from the ninth floor of a hotel in Sheffield on to a neighbouring car park at around 2:30 pm (1330 GMT) on Wednesday.

The forced confirmed he had come from Afghanistan and said specialist officers were supporting his family.

According to British media reports, the boy was living with his father, mother, two brothers and two sisters at the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel.

One refugee told local news website YorkshireLive the boy's family arrived in Sheffield four days ago after escaping the Taliban.

"They came here to save their lives and now this has happened. It is so sad," he was quoted as saying.

A former British army interpreter was quoted by The Sun as saying: "There was a crowd and shouting. I saw out the window there was a child fallen down.

"His mother was crying. She explained to me that he was standing close to the window and he was watching downstairs," the 35-year-old said.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.

But the Refugee Council charity wants Britain's interior ministry to urgently investigate the incident and warned of "variable" accommodation quality for refugees.

The collapse of Afghanistan's government to the Taliban Islamist insurgency last week has sparked a refugee exodus and mass evacuation operation by foreign powers.

The boy's father was reportedly a senior humanitarian worker and worked for Britain's embassy in Kabul, making him a potential Taliban target.

The UK had repatriated 306 British nationals and safely resettled 2,052 Afghan citizens by Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

On Tuesday, the UK government announced a scheme to resettle 20,000 Afghan refugees in the coming years and aims to welcome 5,000 in the first year.

A further 5,000 Afghans who worked with the British Army as interpreters, and their families, will be granted refuge in the UK under a separate scheme.

In June 2020, a Sudanese asylum seeker stabbed six people before being shot dead in Glasgow, western Scotland.

Campaigners criticised the standard of accommodation and that vulnerable refugees and asylum claimants, some with mental health conditions, had been forced to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

UK lawmakers have also criticised the government for providing substandard accommodation for undocumented migrants in southeast England, with record numbers of people crossing the English Channel illegally this year.

imm/phz/rl

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Army Police Interior Ministry Hotel Car Died Sheffield Glasgow United Kingdom June 2020 Family Media From Government Refugee Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

1 hour ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

1 hour ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

3 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.