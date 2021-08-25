UrduPoint.com

Afghan Resistance Leader Vows 'no Surrender'

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Afghan resistance leader vows 'no surrender'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The leader of a resistance movement to the Taliban has vowed to never surrender but is open to negotiations with the new rulers of Afghanistan, according to an interview published by Paris Match on Wednesday.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul along with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh.

"I would prefer to die than to surrender," Massoud told French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took over Kabul. "I'm the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud. Surrender is not a word in my vocabulary." Massoud claimed that "thousands" of men were joining his National Resistance Front in Panjshir valley, which was never captured by invading Soviet forces in 1979 or the Taliban during their first period in power from 1996-2001.

He renewed his appeal for support from foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and expressed bitterness at being refused weapons shortly before the fall of Kabul earlier this month.

"I cannot forget the historic mistake made by those I was asking for weapons just eight days ago in Kabul," Massoud said, according to a transcript of the interview published in French.

"They refused. And these weapons -- artillery, helicopters, American-made tanks -- are today in the hands of the Taliban," he said.

Massoud added that he was open to talking to the Taliban and he laid out the outlines of a possible agreement.

"We can talk. In all wars, there are talks. And my father always spoke with his enemies," he said.

"Let's imagine that the Taliban agreed to respect the rights of women, of minorities, democracy, the principles of an open society," he added. "Why not try to explain that these principles would benefit all Afghans, including them?Massoud's father was nicknamed the "Lion of Panjshir" for his role in fighting against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban regime in the 1990s.

He was assassinated by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Democracy Paris Turkish Lira September Women All From Agreement

Recent Stories

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

13 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries te ..

Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries team up to provide passenger to ..

16 minutes ago
 Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back to Normal - C ..

Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back to Normal - Customs

6 minutes ago
 Britain's Storey closes in on Paralympics history ..

Britain's Storey closes in on Paralympics history with 15th gold

6 minutes ago
 Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.