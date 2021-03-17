UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Sewing Factory Offers Lifeline To War Widows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

Afghan sewing factory offers lifeline to war widows

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Dozens of women widowed by the Afghan war have been given a lifeline by the army, stitching military uniforms indistinguishable from the ones their husbands died in.

Around 120 women are employed by the defence ministry to make uniforms for servicemen and prisoners at a factory in Kabul.

Many are widows, but all are related to someone who was serving in the military and either died or was invalided out.

Roya Naimati, a 31-year-old with four children, was given an apartment in the capital and a job at the factory when her husband drowned in a river during a military operation.

"Initially I lost hope and was wondering how to feed and bring up my little children," she told AFP.

"I'm thankful to the defence ministry for this job." With her five-year-old daughter next to her at the sewing machine, Naimati is now the breadwinner of her family, earning 12,000 Afghanis ($155) a month.

In deeply conservative Afghanistan, families usually rely on men for financial support.

Afghanistan has fought a two-decade insurgency by the Taliban since the Islamist militants were ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001.

Despite supposed peace talks between the warring sides, violence has surged across the country with thousands of soldiers and civilians killed.

The exact number of Afghan security personnel killed in the war is unknown, but in 2019, President Ashraf Ghani said more than 45,000 had "paid the ultimate sacrifice" since his election five years earlier.

"I feel sad when I'm sewing because this was the uniform my son was killed in," said 37-year-old Mahbooba Sadid Parwani.

"Though my son died, I am happy that other young people are fighting against the traitor Taliban." Samira, who like many Afghans goes by one name, shares the same conflicting emotions provoked by the work that has allowed her to support her family.

"The Taliban might wear this prisoner uniform that I'm sewing... I do not want to even touch it, but am helpless -- I have three children."mam/ecl/fox/am/leg/qan

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Army Prisoner Died Job Young Same Women 2019 Ashraf Ghani Family All From Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

9 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

10 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

10 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

10 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.