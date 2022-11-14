UrduPoint.com

Afghan Supreme Leader Orders Full Enforcement Of Islamic Law

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce full enforcement of Islamic law, the Taliban's chief spokesman said.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Sunday that the "obligatory" command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges.

Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement's birthplace and spiritual heartland.

"Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists," Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.

"Those files in which all the sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.

Mujahid was not available Monday to expand on his tweet.

Related Topics

Taliban Kandahar August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

38 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.