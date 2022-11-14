Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce full enforcement of Islamic law, the Taliban's chief spokesman said.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Sunday that the "obligatory" command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges.

Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement's birthplace and spiritual heartland.

"Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists," Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.

"Those files in which all the sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement.

Mujahid was not available Monday to expand on his tweet.