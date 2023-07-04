Open Menu

Afghan Taliban Order Women's Beauty Parlours To Shut

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Kabul, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have ordered beauty parlours across the country to shut within a month, the vice ministry confirmed TuesdayMohammad Sadeq Akif Muhajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, would not say why the order had been given.

"Once they are closed then we will share the reason with the media," he told AFP.

