Afghan Taliban say capture key border crossing with Iran: spokesman

Kabul, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban said on Friday they had captured Afghanistan's biggest trade crossing with Iran, as the insurgents continued a blistering offensive across the country.

"The port of islam Qala is now under our full control and we will try to put it back in operation today," Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgents, told AFP.