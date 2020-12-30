UrduPoint.com
Afghan Troops, Police Abandon Nearly 200 Checkpoints To Taliban

Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Afghan security personnel have abandoned nearly 200 checkpoints in restive Kandahar province in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday, in some cases leaving behind their weapons to be seized by the Taliban.

Kandahar provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat and a local lawmaker separately confirmed the situation to AFP, saying commanders would be disciplined for their actions.

The defence ministry in Kabul denied the reports, insisting government forces had been making progress in the region.

Government forces and the Taliban have clashed regularly in Kandahar province since October despite peace talks between the warring sides.

"Afghan security forces have retreated from 193 checkpoints and outposts in Zharai, Maiwand, Arghandab and Panjwai districts," Kandahar provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat told AFP.

"Most of the security chiefs and officers who neglected their duties have been dismissed and referred to the judiciary." Kandahar lawmaker Hashim Alkhozai and a local police officer confirmed the details to AFP.

"The security forces exited the bases leaving behind their weapons and ammunition," Alkhozai said.

Most of those who left were soldiers, said Jan Mohammad, a policeman from Zharai district.

"They left without firing a bullet," he said.

"The Taliban now have all the weapons seized from the army and are using them against us."Governor Hayat blamed "poor coordination" for the situation amid a shortage of police and troops.

