Afghan troops tell of carrying wounded to Tajikistan after commanders fled

Kunduz, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Afghan soldiers have described carrying their wounded comrades across the border to Tajikistan after being abandoned by their commanders when the Taliban seized a key border crossing.

The soldiers -- part of a group of more than 1,000 who fled to Tajikistan when the insurgents took Shir Khan Bandar at the end of June -- were talking to AFP this week after being flown back to Afghanistan.

As they spoke the Taliban were making sweeping advances across Afghanistan, and now claim to be in control of 85 percent of the country.

Their latest offensive started in early May as the United States and NATO began the final troop withdrawal following a 20-year occupation sparked by the September 11 attacks.