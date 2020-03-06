UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan War Crimes Probe Must Go Ahead, ICC Judges Say

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges say

The Hague, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :International war crimes judges ruled on Thursday that a probe into wartime abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous court ruling.

The call was hailed by human rights organisations as a "pivotal moment" for victims of the central Asian country's 18-year-war since the 2001 US invasion.

The court's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda also praised the ruling, saying "today is an important day for the cause of justice in Afghanistan.

"But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked the International Criminal Court's decision as a "reckless" move and "a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body".

Pompeo told a news conference in Washington that it was "all the more reckless for this ruling to come just days after the United States signed a historic peace deal on Afghanistan, which is the best chance for peace and a generation."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington United States Criminals All Best Asia Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

2 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.