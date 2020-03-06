Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges say

The Hague, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :International war crimes judges ruled on Thursday that a probe into wartime abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous court ruling.

The call was hailed by human rights organisations as a "pivotal moment" for victims of the central Asian country's 18-year-war since the 2001 US invasion.

The court's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda also praised the ruling, saying "today is an important day for the cause of justice in Afghanistan.

"But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked the International Criminal Court's decision as a "reckless" move and "a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body".

Pompeo told a news conference in Washington that it was "all the more reckless for this ruling to come just days after the United States signed a historic peace deal on Afghanistan, which is the best chance for peace and a generation."