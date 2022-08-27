UrduPoint.com

Afghan Women Get Sewing Machines From Charity Organization

Published August 27, 2022

Afghanistan, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):A local charity organization distributed 150 sewing machines to 150 needy women in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday.

"We distributed 150 sewing machines to 150 needy women including widows to work and support their families," Abdul Hadi Mohtaj, an official of the Gulbahar Khairia Foundation told reporters here.

He said that the charity organization would also provide one-month tailoring training courses for 30 more women to learn tailoring and earn their livelihood.

The training program is expected to cost 31,670 afghani (about 360 U.S. Dollars) for each trainee, he added.

Welcoming the program, a woman who gave her name as Salma told Xinhua, "I am happy today that the charity organization has provided a job opportunity for women here to learn tailoring and work to earn for themselves."According to Mohtaj, Gulbahar Khairia Foundation has provided tailoring training courses for about 6,700 women over the past nine years.

