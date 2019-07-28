UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Women Must Have Role In Peace Talks, Rights Activist Tells UN

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights activist tells UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :An Afghan human rights activist has called on the international community to stand with the women of Afghanistan and ensure that their hard-won gains since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001 are not sacrificed in any peace agreement.

Jamila Afghani of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom-Afghanistan, speaking to the UN Security Council via videoconference from Kabul, made the appeal as two senior United Nations officials briefed the 15-member Council on their visiting mission to Afghanistan on July 20-21, which focused on women, peace and security.

Emphasizing that today's Afghan women are not the women of 30 or 40 years ago, she said they knew their rights, which were granted by their faith and guaranteed by the Constitution and international conventions. "The international community must stand with us at this crucial moment and ensure that our rights will not be compromised for a political peace deal or after a settlement is reached," she added.

She said despite an obligation to ensure women's participation, the United States' approach to its talks with the Taliban had led to the marginalization of Afghan women. She urged the 15-member Council to ensure clear procedures for engaging Afghan women from diverse backgrounds in peace negotiations and conflict resolution efforts.

Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, who led last weekend's trip to Kabul, expressed condolences to the victims of the July 25 attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

Indeed, Afghan women have paid a high price over four decades of conflict.

Under the Taliban, women and girls were denied schooling, health care and protection from extreme violence, but the past 18 years has seen significant progress. "For peace to be sustainable, it will take time and it must be inclusive of the whole country, of women and of victims," she said.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, who also participated in the visiting mission along with the Executive Directors of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment (UN-Women), said presidential elections scheduled for September 28 must be credible and held on time.

"The overriding responsibility for a successful election lies with the political leaders themselves," she said, urging restraint as campaigning begins.

On the peace process, she said while direct talks between the United States and the Taliban were ongoing, an intra-Afghan peace conference on July 7 and 8 in Doha marked a key step towards formal negotiations between the government and the Taliban.

"Our interlocutors stressed that peace cannot come at any cost, particularly the democratic gains of the last 18 years," she said, stressing that women must be fully, effectively and directly involved in the peace process.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Resolution United Nations Doha Progress Price United States July September Women From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

21 minutes ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

21 minutes ago

A 50-year-old man died due to electrocution in Que ..

52 minutes ago

Cross-border firing incident highly condemnable; e ..

54 minutes ago

Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore 'in ..

54 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Hormuz Strait Tensions Will Not Affec ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.