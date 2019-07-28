Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights activist tells UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :An Afghan human rights activist has called on the international community to stand with the women of Afghanistan and ensure that their hard-won gains since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001 are not sacrificed in any peace agreement.

Jamila Afghani of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom-Afghanistan, speaking to the UN Security Council via videoconference from Kabul, made the appeal as two senior United Nations officials briefed the 15-member Council on their visiting mission to Afghanistan on July 20-21, which focused on women, peace and security.

Emphasizing that today's Afghan women are not the women of 30 or 40 years ago, she said they knew their rights, which were granted by their faith and guaranteed by the Constitution and international conventions. "The international community must stand with us at this crucial moment and ensure that our rights will not be compromised for a political peace deal or after a settlement is reached," she added.

She said despite an obligation to ensure women's participation, the United States' approach to its talks with the Taliban had led to the marginalization of Afghan women. She urged the 15-member Council to ensure clear procedures for engaging Afghan women from diverse backgrounds in peace negotiations and conflict resolution efforts.

Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, who led last weekend's trip to Kabul, expressed condolences to the victims of the July 25 attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

Indeed, Afghan women have paid a high price over four decades of conflict.

Under the Taliban, women and girls were denied schooling, health care and protection from extreme violence, but the past 18 years has seen significant progress. "For peace to be sustainable, it will take time and it must be inclusive of the whole country, of women and of victims," she said.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, who also participated in the visiting mission along with the Executive Directors of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment (UN-Women), said presidential elections scheduled for September 28 must be credible and held on time.

"The overriding responsibility for a successful election lies with the political leaders themselves," she said, urging restraint as campaigning begins.

On the peace process, she said while direct talks between the United States and the Taliban were ongoing, an intra-Afghan peace conference on July 7 and 8 in Doha marked a key step towards formal negotiations between the government and the Taliban.

"Our interlocutors stressed that peace cannot come at any cost, particularly the democratic gains of the last 18 years," she said, stressing that women must be fully, effectively and directly involved in the peace process.