UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Bans Travel To And From Iran Over Virus Fears: Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:30 PM

Afghanistan bans travel to and from Iran over virus fears: statement

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Afghanistan on Sunday suspended air and ground travel to neighbouring Iran, where millions of Afghan refugees live, as fears across the region grow over a jump in new coronavirus infections.

"To prevent the spread of the novel #coronavirus and protect the public, Afghanistan suspends all passenger movement (air and ground) to and from Iran," the office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan said in a statement on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Twitter Sunday All From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

1 hour ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

1 hour ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Armenian, Belarusian ministers

2 hours ago

ENAS elected VP of IHAF&#039;s Multi-Lateral Recog ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.