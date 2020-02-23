Afghanistan bans travel to and from Iran over virus fears: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Afghanistan on Sunday suspended air and ground travel to neighbouring Iran, where millions of Afghan refugees live, as fears across the region grow over a jump in new coronavirus infections.

"To prevent the spread of the novel #coronavirus and protect the public, Afghanistan suspends all passenger movement (air and ground) to and from Iran," the office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan said in a statement on Twitter.