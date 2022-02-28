Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in third ODI

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third one-day international to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series in Chittagong on Monday.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit an unbeaten 106 off 110 balls to power Afghanistan to 193-3 in 40.

1 overs after Rashid Khan's 3-37 helped the visitors bowl out Bangladesh for 192 runs in 46.5 overs.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by four wickets and 88 runs.

The visitors will now play two Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh on March 3 and 5.