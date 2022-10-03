UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Classroom Bombing Death Toll Jumps To 43: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022

Kabul, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The death toll from a suicide bomb attack on an education centre in the Afghan capital last week has risen to at least 43, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan said on Monday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up next to women at a gender-segregated study hall in a Kabul neighbourhood on Friday, home to the historically oppressed Shiite Muslim Hazara community.

"Forty three killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women were the main victims," the UN mission said in a tweet, adding that casualties were expected to rise further.

The bomber detonated as hundreds of students were sitting a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions.

No group has so far claimed responsibility, but the jihadist Islamic State group (IS) which considers Shiites as heretics has carried out several deadly attacks in the area targeting girls, schools and mosques.

The Taliban authorities have so far said 25 people were killed and 33 others were wounded in the attack.

Again, no group claimed responsibility, but a year earlier IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24.

